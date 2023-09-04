Woman & dog escape mobile home fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman is safe after a fire at Evergreen Park in Watertown.

City firefighters received the call just before 5 a.m. They were able to control the blaze quickly.

A woman and her dog were home at the time and escaped safely.

The mobile home was not destroyed, but there is damage to the underneath of it.

The cause is under investigation.

