WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with regret and sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara E. Pope on 9/2/23 to the community. As per moms final wishes no services are being held. To those who knew her we thank you for your friendship and understanding. Her Daughters Rebecca and Gerry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

