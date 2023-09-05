Beverly M. Reed, 79, of Gouverneur

Beverly M. Reed, age 79, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Beverly M. Reed, age 79, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Beverly on Friday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m. in Hailesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Beverly was born on August 27, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Howard E. and Doris M. (McIntyre) Fuller. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1962 and then went on to graduate on April 1, 1963 from Colonna Beauty School in Albany. She married Fay O. Reed on March 6, 1965 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley Brown officiating. Fay passed away on December 12, 2007.

Beverly owned and operated Bev’s Beauty Shop in Gouverneur from 1963-1972. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, cooking and babysitting.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Steven Wilcutt; a grandson and his wife, Joseph and Katie White; and close nieces and nephews that were more like siblings, Bonnie Walker, Howard Fuller, Brenda Tebo, Michael Fuller, Danielle Aguirre, Angela Aguirre and Cyle fuller.

Beverly is predeceased by two brothers, William (Mack) Fuller and Glenn Fuller.

Donations may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Cancer Association, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Alzheimer’s Association or to the Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

