Cornhole tourney in Carthage this weekend

Carthage American Legion Cornhole Tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage American Legion is hosting a cornhole tournament this weekend.

Legion auxiliary president Debbie Atkins and legion commander Ed Rebb talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The tournament is Sunday, September 10, at 415 West Street, Carthage.

Signup is from 10 a.m. to noon.

It costs $40 per team.

There will be live music and prizes.

The proceeds will be used for improvements to the legion’s building.

Call 315-493-2787 for more information.

