Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck

Sean Montalvo
Sean Montalvo(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A 24-year-old Ogdensburg man is accused of deliberately striking his girlfriend with a pickup truck.

According to court documents, Sean Montalvo intended to cause serious physical injury by driving a Chevrolet Silverado into 23-year-old Abigail Carmody.

The documents say it happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they were called Sunday to Middle Road in the town of Oswegatchie for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Troopers said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

According to court papers, Carmody suffered fractures to her skull, torso and pelvis. The documents reported she was in critical condition as of Sunday.

7 News reached out to the hospital Tuesday for an update on Carmody’s condition. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

State police said Tuesday that they had not heard of any change in Carmody’s status.

Meanwhile, Montalvo was charged with a felony count of first-degree assault and was sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

State police said its Forensic Identification Unit executed numerous search warrants as part of the investigation.

The county district attorney’s office is also involved in the investigation.

