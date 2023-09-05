Deborah A. Buckley, 61, formerly of Carthage, passed away Monday, September 4th, 2023 in Alabama. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Buckley, 61, formerly of Carthage, passed away Monday, September 4th, 2023 in Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 10th at 1:00 pm at the County Line Bar and Package, Russellville, Alabama surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Buckley was born on June 8, 1962 in Nashville Tennessee to the late Sharon McKee (Wagner) and Larry Ray West. She is survived by her domestic partner Otto (Bill) Kilde Wilmer AL, two sisters Rita Koraska Theodore AL, Maggie Bidwell Watertown NY, five boys Matthew Genter Dexter ME, Jordan Buckley Melbourne FL, Ian Buckley Charleston IL, Nikolas Buckley Carthage NY, Gregory Buckley Oceanside CA.

She was a member of the local American Legion Auxiliary, Riders for Riders, and American Legion Riders and the owner of a local establishment within the area.

She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

“Until We Meet Again.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.