Donald G. Price, 76, of Wellesley Island

Sep. 4, 2023
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Donald G. Price, 76, passed away at his Wellesley Island home under the care of Hospice and his family.

Donald was born on May 26, 1947, in Utica, NY, the son of Donald and Marion Bryden Price. He graduated from Tilton Prep School in New Hampshire, then from Denver University, with a bachelor’s degree in 1969.

He was the owner/operator of St. Lawrence Restoration, Clayton, for many years. He had a deep love for the St. Lawrence River and was a Founder of Save the River as well as being a Founder of The Antique Boat Museum.

Don is survived by his sons Mitchell Price (Claudia Mirable), Clayton, NY, and Reed B. Price, Los Angeles, CA; and one grandchild.

There will be no public services.

Memorial donations may be made in Don’s name to Save the River at savethreriver.org, 409 Riverside Dr., Clayton, NY 13624, Thousand Islands Land Trust at tilandtrust.org, 135 John St., Clayton, NY 13624, or the Macsherry Library at macsherrylibrary.org, 112 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

