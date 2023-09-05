Donna L. Mossow, 66, of Nicholville

Donna L. Mossow of Nicholville, peacefully passed away at her home on September 1, 2023, at the age of 66. (Source: Funeral Home)

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Mossow of Nicholville, peacefully passed away at her home on September 1, 2023, at the age of 66.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Following Donna’s wishes there will be no public services and her family honors her life privately at their convenience. She will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Born on January 14, 1957, in Massena, to the late Herman and Isabel (Deschambault) Lapage. Donna was lovingly known for her compassionate nature, warm smile, and selfless dedication to her family.

She attended school locally and earned her GED.

On January 18, 1975, Donna married her soul mate and best friend for life, Rickey A. Mossow, who ‘she couldn’t wait to marry’, and who Rickey always called his Angel.

Donna was a proud homemaker, dedicating her time and energy to create a loving and comfortable home for her family. With her caring spirit and nurturing presence, she fostered endless love and support for her husband, Rickey, their son, Rickey Jr., and daughter, Melissa.

In her free time, Donna loved indulging in her passions. As an avid fan of Tom & Jerry, she found joy and laughter in following the antics of her favorite characters. Alongside Tom and Jerry, she also had a soft spot for Tweety Bird and Sylvester the cat. Donna’s collection of M&M memorabilia showcased her vibrant personality and love for these colorful candies. She would frequently tune into western movies on weekends, but her all-time favorites were “Dirty Dancing” and “Officer and a Gentleman.”

Donna’s taste in music was limitless. She found solace in listening to country music, especially the dreamy melodies of George Strait and the iconic tunes of Elvis Presley. Donna also enjoyed challenging herself with word search puzzles, sharpening her mind with each completed puzzle.

Yet, her greatest joy stemmed from spending time with her family, creating lasting memories. Whether it was playing cards, dice, or board games, Donna’s infectious laughter and competitive spirit filled the room. Her

unconditional love and unwavering support will forever be treasured by those who knew her.

Donna is survived by her husband of 48 years Rickey “Moose” Mossow of Nicholville; her son Rickey Mossow Jr. and his wife April; her daughter Melissa Love and her husband Richard Jr., four grandchildren, Jaydenlee, Marley, Richard III, and Shawn all of Massena.

In addition to her immediate family, Donna leaves behind her dear brother, Herman “Butch” Lapage, and his wife Marge; brother Michael Lapage and his wife Tammy; sister, Leila Lapage; her father – in – law, Donald Mossow; and her dear friend who was able to care for Donna, Lyn Lashomb.

Always close to her heart is the memory of her daughter, Debbie Ann Mossow who passed in infancy on June 5, 1979, and her mother- in- law, Mildred Mossow.

Donna had a compassionate heart for animals and avidly donated to animal and children’s charities, advocating for their well-being and protection.

She was also a member of the Potsdam Humane Society where her family encourages memorial contributions be made in Donna’s honor.

Donna L. Mossow will forever be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering love, and infectious laughter. Her presence will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone whose life she touched. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com

