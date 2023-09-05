Elizabeth Helen Morris, 88, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Helen Morris, age 88, on August 22, 2023 departed her earthly life, and entered eternal life in heaven with her savior Jesus Christ.(Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Helen Morris, age 88, on August 22, 2023 departed her earthly life, and entered eternal life in heaven with her savior Jesus Christ. She was a resident of Sandy Hook, CT and the Shady Rest community for over sixty years. In addition to being a wife and mother, she also worked outside the home in meaningful employment. She worked at General Electric as a telephone operator and at Stony Hill Inn as the Executive Housekeeper for over 20 years.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert E. Morris, of over fifty-nine years, and an unborn daughter. She is survived by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Colleen, granddaughters Anna and Melissa. She is also survived by daughter Gail and son-in-law Edward Tolliver.

The family would like to thank the RVNAhealth team for the excellent hospice care our Mother and family received in our home. We truly could not have made it without their professional and personal attention.

The funeral service will be held September 7th, 2023, at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY beginning at 3:00 PM with Reverend Phillip Morgan presiding. Calling hours will be held at 2:00 PM until the time of services, burial to take place in New Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, NY.

Family and friends are welcome to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

