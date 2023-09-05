Heat advisories for much of the north country

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another scorcher.

There are heat advisories posted for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties and parts of St. Lawrence County.

For the first three, the advisory is from noon to 7 p.m. today. For northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the advisory is from 1 p.m. today until 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Heat advisories are also posted for a large portion of New York state.

It will be sunny today with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will also be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will cross the region on Saturday, giving us relief from the humidity. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s on Monday.

