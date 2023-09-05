John Howard Meny, 37, formerly of Lowville

It is with profound sadness that the family of John Howard Meny announce his passing away at his home in Fort Myers, Florida on the evening of September 1, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

FORT MYERS, Florida (WWNY) - It is with profound sadness that the family of John Howard Meny announce his passing away at his home in Fort Myers, Florida on the evening of September 1, 2023. John was 37 years old.

John was the son of Dr. Monica J. Kwicklis of Lowville, NY and Dr. Howard T. Meny, of Glenfield, NY.

John was born at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY, on April 11, 1986. John graduated from Lowville Academy in 2004. During his high school years, John was involved in several plays and musicals, the Whiz Quiz team and the Spanish and French clubs. He attended Bard College and then went on to graduate from Binghamton University with a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics with a minor in German. John was employed by several health-related organizations in Lewis and Jefferson Counties doing IT work prior to his recent move to Florida.

John loved music, art and literature. He enjoyed composing poems, music and stories. It wasn’t unusual to see him playing the various musical instruments he had acquired over the years. John had a quick wit and amazing intellect. It was common to find him reading and researching some new topic that caught his interest. John had a quiet, compassionate nature. He will be greatly missed.

Besides John’s mother and father, he is survived by his brother Peter, whom he loved dearly. His stepmother Jennifer Meny. His Aunt’s Claire Stumpf and Susan (Douglas) Cruickshanks. His Uncle Edward Kwicklis. His Cousin’s Sarah Cruickshanks, Heather Monar, Madeline Kwicklis and Noah Kwicklis. He also had a large extended family as well.John is pre-deceased by his grandparents John and Dorothy Kwicklis and Howard and Joan Meny. His Uncle’s Thomas Meny and Peter Stumpf.

Arrangements are with Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The burial will be private and take place in October. Online condolences may be made via the Funeral home website.

John loved and respected all animals. In lieu of flowers or cards the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Lewis County Humane Society or to buy a Federal Duck Stamp to support wetlands and the wildlife that calls them home.

