Man injured in car-motorcycle crash

PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday night following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the town of Alexandria.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. for reports of a crash on State Route 26 just outside Plessis.

According to Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter, when crews arrived on scene, they found the motorcycle off the road in a ditch with the male operator injured.

He was transported to a nearby landing zone and flown to a hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown and it’s unclear what caused the crash.

That section of Route 26 was down to one lane while crews worked to clear the area, but it has since been reopened.

