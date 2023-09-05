No injuries reported after car crashes into utility pole

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Distracted driving is getting the blame for a crash on Route 283 in the town of LeRay.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Astro Johnson of Watertown went off the road and struck a utility pole at around 1:30 p.m.

He was unhurt. Deputies issued Johnson a traffic ticket.

Route 283 was closed between Porter and LaFave roads after the crash so National Grid crews could repair the utility pole and a tow truck could remove the wreckage.

The Calcium Fire Department, Black River Ambulance Squad, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police were at the scene.

