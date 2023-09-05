‘Race United’ coming up this month

Race United
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a scavenger hunt coming up later this month to help raise money for the United Way of Northern New York.

United Way president and CEO Dawn Cole and Joanna Loomis from the Jefferson Leadership Institute class of 2017 talked about Race United.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The JLI class of 2017 ran a similar event for three years before it was derailed by COVID-19. Now, they’re passing the baton to the United Way.

The event kicks off at 210 Court Street in Watertown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

It costs $60 for a team of two. Teams follow clues to downtown businesses, where they get their next clues.

For more information, visit unitedway-nny.org or call 315-788-5631.

