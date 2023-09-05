Ralph L. Marzano, 87, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ralph L. Marzano, 87, of Boon Street, passed away September 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 3-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sign outside Watertown's Dulles State Office Building
Summer holds on with hot, humid conditions
Watertown City School District
Watertown schools opening with updated safety plan
Winifred “Winnie” Sweredoski passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit...
Winifred “Winnie” Sweredosk, 101, of Watertown
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Howard Meny announce his passing away at...
John Howard Meny, 37, formerly of Lowville

Obituaries

Virginia L. Watson, age 71, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in...
Virginia L. Watson, 71, of Gouverneur
Donna L. Mossow of Nicholville, peacefully passed away at her home on September 1, 2023, at the...
Donna L. Mossow, 66, of Nicholville
Ogdensburg police cars parked outside school
Classes resume in Ogdensburg with 3 school resource officers
It is with regret and sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara E. Pope on 9/2/23 to the...
Barbara E. Pope
Deborah A. Buckley, 61, formerly of Carthage, passed away Monday, September 4th, 2023 in Alabama.
Deborah A. Buckley, 61, formerly of Carthage
Rose was a beautiful woman inside and out who lived a full and joyful life.
Rose Maguire Camp, of Pierrepont