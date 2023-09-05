Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A reward is being offered after the “money tree” in Watertown’s Thompson Park was vandalized.

The tree had a piece that almost looked like a face and people often left money in the cracks for kids and others to find.

But about three weeks ago, it was discovered that part of the tree had been sawed off (see photo at bottom of article).

Friends of Thompson Park President Phil Sprague says when things like this happen, he takes it personally for the hundreds of hours many groups take to maintain the park and its trees.

“This can’t be repaired. I mean, littering is offensive, but when you take a chunk out of a glorious tree in this park, you’re going to a new level that we are bothered and offended by,” he said.

A police report has been filed.

Sprague says he and his company are offering a $500 reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Money tree after it was vandalized (WWNY)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.