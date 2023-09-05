Rose Maguire Camp, of Pierrepont

Rose was a beautiful woman inside and out who lived a full and joyful life. (Source: Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Rose Maguire Camp was born in Ireland December 22, 1923 to Mary A. Kavanaugh and Patrick J. Maguire. She emigrated to Canada with her family at the age of 10 months and then again to the United States soon afterwards.

Rose was a beautiful woman inside and out who lived a full and joyful life. She was prim, proper, and modest and dressed to the nines with hair and makeup always on point. She was kindhearted and compassionate, and she saw good in everyone and everything.

Rose married Ken Camp and lived together in Pierrepont until his passing. Rose was involved in the community in many different ways. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Colton, always lending a hand at the annual turkey dinners, you could find her each year organizing and cutting the pies that were served. She was a member of the senior citizen’s club in Colton, as well as a cunning card player at the Cook’s Corner School house. She square danced every Friday night with the lovely women and men of the Skirts and Flirts in Canton. Lastly, she loved working for Clarkson University in the Student Union Cafeteria, saying the students and faculty were always so wonderful and polite.

As the oldest of eight, nothing compared to the love she had for her large extended Irish family. She loved her brothers and sisters fiercely and treated their children and grandchildren as her own. She threw wonderful parties at her home, whether to celebrate family coming over from the old country, a birthday, a holiday, or just because it had been too long since they were all together. Every gathering was always filled with a lot of love and even more laughter.

Also, it must be mentioned that Rose made the best old fashion donuts which earned her the name we so lovingly gave her, Aunt Rosie Donut. She was such a lovely presence in our lives, and she will be dearly missed. Thank you to Highland Nursing Home/North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation for years of care and treating her like family.

Rose leaves behind a step-daughter, Roberta (Anson –D.) Fifield, two brothers, John Maguire (Luella –D.) and Vinnie (Kathy) Maguire, Bob’s wife Sharon Camp, step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Rose was predeceased by her parents Mary and Patrick, her step-son Bob Camp, her brother Patrick Maguire, her four sisters, Mary Bronson Wood, Viola Bronson, Gertrude Adams, and Irene Bronson.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:30 pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton. There will be a visitation and luncheon from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Patrick’s and St. Paul’s Alter and Rosary Society of Colton, NY. Memories and condolences of Rose may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Rose A. Camp are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

