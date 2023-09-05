Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.(Gray News, file)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Capitol Police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide incident at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themselves.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries, Ogdensburg man faces felony charges in crash
A woman and her dog escaped without harm after their mobile home caught fire.
Woman & dog escape mobile home fire
Rena Eves
Cause of death determined, police have “person of interest”
A family of eight has been displaced following an early morning fire in Lowville Sunday.
8 displaced in early morning Lowville fire, Red Cross assisting
A man who was integral in starting the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run in Clayton...
River community mourns local “go-fast” boat icon Gregg Rosen

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler shot and killed at home
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert