Summer holds on with hot, humid conditions

Sign outside Watertown's Dulles State Office Building
Sign outside Watertown's Dulles State Office Building(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It may have been a day after the unofficial end of summer, but Tuesday was plenty hot and humid around the north country.

While some people did what they could to capitalize on the toasty weather, others told us it was borderline unpleasant.

The Black River Trail was a popular spot for folks riding bikes and walking dogs.

We spoke to a woman who recently moved to the north country from Alabama. She said that Tuesday’s conditions reminded her of home - and not in a good way.

“I don’t like it too hot. That’s one of the reasons why I moved for the cooler weather especially for the puppy having snow and stuff like that. It’s getting extremely hot every year and it seems to be progressively worse,” said Diana Kalinoski as she walked her dog.

The National Weather Service reported the high temperature at the Watertown International Airport Tuesday was 84 degrees - nowhere near the record of 93 degrees for September 5.

