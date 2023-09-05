Tomorrow’s Health: Brain tumors, vaccine myths & how climate change affects lung issues

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Debunking COVID vaccine myths with AI and why some come cancers in the brain respond better to treatment than others.

Brain tumor treatments

Researchers are making progress understanding why tumors that have spread to the brain from other parts of the body respond to immunotherapy, while glioblastoma, a cancer that originates in the brain, does not.

They found it is linked to the activation of T-cells that help fight cancer and will use this discovery to develop more effective therapies.

AI helps debunk vaccine myths

AI may help spread the word about the safety of COVID vaccines.

A new study finds the AI tool known as ChatGPT is effectively debunking myths and fake stories about the vaccines.

Researchers say it is a reliable source of nontechnical information, especially for people who aren’t doctors or scientists.

Climate change affects breathing issues

Patients with lung conditions, such as asthma and COPD, face even greater risks from climate change.

That’s according to a new report that found heatwaves and wildfires can intensify breathing issues, especially for children and the elderly.

Researchers are urging governments around the world to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

