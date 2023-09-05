Virginia L. Watson, 71, of Gouverneur

Virginia L. Watson, age 71, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Rochester, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Virginia L. Watson, age 71, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Rochester, NY.

Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will be at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Virginia was born on March 27, 1952 in Ogdensburg to the late Donald and Virginia (Piercy) Wells. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She married Gary W. Watson on October 21, 1973 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. Gary passed away on February 16, 2021.

Virginia stayed home to raise their three children. She loved to cook and be with her family. Virginia is survived by her three children, Tonya Lynn (Bob) Collins, Granger Watson, and Jerry (Tracie) Watson; brother, James (Donna) Wells and sister, Grace Wells. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Gary; parents; and a brother, Donald Wells.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.