Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A farm equipment accident sent a Waddington man to the hospital on Labor Day.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on Monday after 5302 County Route 14 in the town of Louisville.

State police said 37-year-old Vince Bell told them he checked a malfunctioning baler without turning it off; the machine kicked back, striking him in the arm.

Bell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

