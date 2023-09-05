Wesley D. Mills, 66, of Watertown

Wesley D. Mills of Watertown, NY passed away at his home on Sunday, September 3rd at the age of 66. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wesley D. Mills of Watertown, NY passed away at his home on Sunday, September 3rd at the age of 66.

Wesley was born on June 27th, 1957 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He resided in North Carolina most of his life before moving to the Watertown area around 30 years ago. Wesley worked at the Urban Mission for 5 years and also as a laborer for a moving company.

Wesley is survived by the love of his life and partner, Amber Brasie. Amber’s three boys, Jayden, Jordan, and Joseph were the joy of Wesley’s life.

A calling hour will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home of 404 Sherman Street Watertown, NY from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Thursday, September 7th, with a funeral service immediately following.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

