Winifred “Winnie” Sweredosk, 101, of Watertown

Winifred “Winnie” Sweredoski passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had resided since 2019. She was 101 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

Winifred “Winnie” Sweredoski passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had resided since 2019. She was 101 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winifred “Winnie” Sweredoski passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had resided since 2019. She was 101 years old.

She was born on May 12, 1922 in the town of Martinsburg, the daughter of the late Arthur Rowsam and Stella (Lasher) Rowsam. She married Mitchel Sweredoski on December 26, 1943 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They were married for 68 years until his death in 2012.

She is survived by her five children, Deanna (Robert) Froysell, Adams; Darrell (Carrie) Sweredoski, Watertown; Delia (Stanley) Kimmett, Lenoir City, TN; Connie (Phillip) Muldovan, Watertown; Sandy Bolton, Watertown; daughter-in-law, Rosie (Doug) Sweredoski, Delray Beach, FL; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mitchel, she is predeceased by her son Doug; her grandson Scott Sweredoski; a son-in-law Gene Bolton; her brother, John Rowsam and her sisters, Betty Lacey and Dorothy Walter.

She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

As a very young woman, she learned to work hard and was always up for the challenge to help

her husband in the many successful business ventures they pursued, starting with two dairy farms in Martinsburg and then other businesses in Lowville, Sackets Harbor and Watertown.

At a late age in life she learned to play golf and loved it and took up tole painting which she was

very good at. She was an avid reader, liked to play cards and dance the Polka. She loved

traveling and on their 61st wedding anniversary her six children and their spouses took them on

a Caribbean cruise, an event we all cherish. She was an excellent cook, home decorator,

seamstress and had a great sense of humor.

They lived in Delray Beach, FL for several years and hosted many family vacations. Their door was always open and they welcomed other relatives and friends as well.

Above all, she was adored by her grandchildren and they loved spending time with each other

and looked forward to gathering around the organ as Grandma played her newest song she had

mastered.

She will be sadly missed by her family but we have many, many happy memories to hold on to.

A graveside service will be held at Lowville Rural Cemetery on September 23rd at 11:00am with a reception immediately following at the Marine Corps League, Lowville.

Memorials may be made in Winifred’s name to: Hospice of Jefferson County, Inc.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.