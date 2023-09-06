Ag Weekly: Local Foods Weekend

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is Local Foods Weekend in St. Lawrence County, a chance for you to explore how your food is made.

“This is the second annual Local Food Weekend,” Cornell Coopertive Extension’s Flip Filippi said. “We have 30 events across St. Lawrence County and even beyond where local food producers are offering events of their choice. So, we may have a workshop at one place, a guided tour at another, a tasting menu at another, free music, so were encouraging people to get out and about into the community.”

One special opportunity is to see the brand-new cider pressing facility at Canton Apples.

“Canton Apples started 12 years ago, and we rehabbed an old farm orchard, and we grew every year from there,” Joel Howie said, “so we decided to start selling fresh-pressed cider also.

“We’re really excited to have people come see the brand-new building, even though it’s still in progress,” Becky Henderson-Howie said.

The family will demonstrate their method for cider production.

By buying from and learning from our local producers, participants hope to make lasting connections.

“Growing food is difficult, and we need sustained engagement from customers and people in our community,” Filippi said, “and we can’t just care about it one weekend of the year. We have to do it throughout the year.”

And this weekend is a good place to start. Visit stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu/events for a complete list of events.

