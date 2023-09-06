Another super-hot day

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot with oppressive humidity again today.

It will be sunny with highs once again in the upper 80s, which will feel like the upper 90s because of how humid it is.

Because of that, heat advisories will be in effect. One is for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County until 2 a.m. on Thursday. An advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today.

It will be a very sticky day for those heading back to school today.

It stays muggy overnight. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

There’s a 50% chance of hit-or-miss rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

A slow-moving cold front will cross the area on Saturday, making it a bit cooler and less humid.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will both be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. There’s a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday.

