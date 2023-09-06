Barbara J. Horner, 64, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Sep. 6, 2023
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Horner, 64, of Valleyview Drive in Star Lake passed away peacefully on Tuesday, evening September 5th, 2023, while at home surrounded by her family.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Barbara’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

