C-PH Urgent Care remains closed

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Urgent Care will be closed for another day.

It was closed Tuesday because of an issue with its HVAC system.

The facility, located at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus at 49 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam, is scheduled to open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 7.

Patients who need medical assistance can go to the Canton Urgent Care in the E.J. Noble Professional Building at 80 East Main Street in Canton. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital’s emergency department is open 24/7.

