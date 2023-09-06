Call For Artists - 36th Annual Artist Tour

Tour is weekend of November 4-5
Registrations are now OPEN for the 36th Annual Artists' Studio Tour!
Registrations are now OPEN for the 36th Annual Artists' Studio Tour!
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Studio Tour is SLC Arts’ longest running program, where community members are invited into artists’ home studios to see where and how they work on their creative practices. Visual artists of all mediums, from painters to potters to jewelry makers, will open up their spaces for two days to show and sell their work to community members from across the region.

This year, artists that have larger studios are encouraged to open their space to one or more additional artists to create a “hub.” Artists must make their own hub arrangements, but SLC Arts will assist in making connections.

There will also be an opportunity for a limited number of artists without studio space to participate in Studio Tour this year. Market Square Mall, located at 22 Depot St in Potsdam, will provide space for 12 art vendors during the weekend, and this location will be listed on the Studio Tour map.

for more information and to register click here

