Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions coming soon

Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big amateur boxing event is coming up on Saturday, September 16, in Watertown. The yearly event honors a legendary boxer.

The Watertown Area Boxing Club is once again hosting the Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions.

It will be held at the F.X. Caprara Exhibition Hall. This year’s event features two special guests, including former boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward and musical guest Eugene G. Swiss Thomas.

This event has become a signature event for the local boxing club. Carmen Basilio was someone John Pepe came to know on a personal basis.

Tickets are $20. You can buy them at the door or online ahead of time at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Plessis Monday night.
Man injured in car-motorcycle crash

Latest News

Members of the SUNY Potsdam women's soccer team celebrate the goal that gave them a 1-0 win...
Highlights & scores: Girls’ & women’s soccer, girls’ swimming
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
Highlights & scores: Girls' & women's soccer, girls' swimming
Highlights & scores: Girls' & women's soccer, girls' swimming
The St. Lawrence Men’s Soccer Team in search of their first win of the season after opening...
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Men’s Soccer in search of 1st win of the season