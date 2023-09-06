Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big amateur boxing event is coming up on Saturday, September 16, in Watertown. The yearly event honors a legendary boxer.

The Watertown Area Boxing Club is once again hosting the Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions.

It will be held at the F.X. Caprara Exhibition Hall. This year’s event features two special guests, including former boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward and musical guest Eugene G. Swiss Thomas.

This event has become a signature event for the local boxing club. Carmen Basilio was someone John Pepe came to know on a personal basis.

Tickets are $20. You can buy them at the door or online ahead of time at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

