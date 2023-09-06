Cheryl R. Pacific, 66, of Clayton

Cheryl, age 66, wife of Timmy Pacific, passed away on Saturday, August 26 at Wilson Hospital in Binghamton, where she was admitted the day before. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Mrs. Cheryl R. Pacific, will be from 4-7pm on Friday, September 15th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. Her funeral will be private. There will be a reception at the Clayton Fire Department starting at 1pm on Saturday, September 16th.

Cheryl, age 66, wife of Timmy Pacific, passed away on Saturday, August 26 at Wilson Hospital in Binghamton, where she was admitted the day before.

She was born January 1st, 1957, in Alexandria Bay, the daughter of Gerald (Junior) and Betty Kelsey Rusho. She was a 1974 graduate of LaFargeville High School.

On June 24th, 1978, she married Timmy Pacific, at Clayton United Methodist Church with Reverend Richard Barton Officiating. They had their wedding blessed at St. Mary’s Church on their 25th Wedding Anniversary.

At the time of her death, Cheryl worked for Bay Brokerage since 2003. She was previously employed for 21 years at the Clayton Big M. She then went to work for Jensen Brokerage from 1994 – 2003.

Cheryl was a member of the Clayton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Clayton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she was also Recording Secretary for a time.

She loved NASCAR racing, being an avid Earnhardt Jr. fan, gardening, cooking, she was a Boston Bruins fan, enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and the Syracuse Orange. She really loved volunteering to different organizations.

Surviving besides her husband Timmy, is a daughter, Kelsey and her husband Cory Ferguson of Cape Vincent; one brother Jeffrey of Washington State; two sisters, Ellen (Wayne) Gray of Arkansas, and Tammy (Joseph) McDonell of Florida; nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles; as well as her beloved dogs Dallas and Delila.

Donations can be made in her name to either the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, or the Colon Couch Post 821 American Legion Auxiliary.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

