Daniel P. Fetcie, 82, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel P. Fetcie, age 82, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a funeral Mass held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Daniel was born on April 14, 1941 in Little Falls to the late Daniel H. and Frances (Gratto) Fetcie. He graduated from Canton Central School and married Annetta Butler on September 18, 1965. Annetta passed away on April 5, 2007.

Dan retired from Gouverneur Talc after 25 years of working as an electrician, crusher operator, and heavy equipment operator. He had previously worked for St. Joe Minerals for over 10 years and had worked at the Kraft plant in Canton.

Dan had built his own house on Route 58, was into mountain climbing and completed all 46 High Peaks climbs, and enjoyed reading, needlepoint and camping. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he was actively involved for several years.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel R. and Tammy Fetcie, sisters-in-law, Darlene Fetcie, Karen Forsythe, and Sandy Bartlett, and his nieces and nephews.

Dan is predeceased by his wife, Annetta, and brothers, Franklin and Michael Fetcie.

Donations in memory of Dan may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 164 East Main Street, Gouverneur NY 13642.

