Forever Motown

Friday, September 8(Gary Heller | Fla Entertainment Mgt Concepts, )
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Imagine seeing the greatest Motown groups of all time, all on one stage together again! That’s Forever Motown and it’s so good for the soul! This show celebrates the best of the best from Berry Gordy’s Detroit hit-making factory.

A Fabulous cast, backed by a band of incredible musicians, represents Motown royalty, performing the beloved songs from the greatest groups, artists and songwriters of all time: The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Bonnie Castle Resort, Friday, September 8 7:30 pm - Alexandria Bay

Tickets and Information

