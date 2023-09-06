Highlights & scores: Girls’ & women’s soccer, girls’ swimming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown visited Immaculate Heart in girls’ Frontier League soccer on Tuesday.

- First half: Alex Machutek scores from long range, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

- Delaney Callahan then jumps on her own rebound and puts the ball into the net, expanding Watertown’s lead to 2-0.

- Then it’s Machutek with another long-range beauty and it’s now 3-0 Cyclones.

The game was suspended later in the first half with Watertown leading 4-0. It will be completed at a later date.

St. Lawrence was at SUNY Potsdam for a women’s college soccer matchup.

- Potsdam’s Kienle Burns drops the corner kick into the box. The ball ricochets in the crease.

- In the scrum, Sarah Emmi punches the ball into the net for the game’s only goal.

SUNY Potsdam shuts out St. Lawrence 1-0.

Ogdensburg was at Potsdam for the opening meet of the Northern Athletic Conference girls’ swimming season.

Potsdam took the early lead, and carried it to a 108-62 win over Ogdensburg.

Meredith Fisk led Potsdam with firsts in the in the 200 individual medley and the 400 free. Teammate Lauren Cameron added first place in the 200 free and second in the 400 free.

OFA’s Jordyn Reagan collected first place in the individual medley and the 50 breaststroke, along with second in the 200 free. Ella Dupree finished tops in the 200 free and the 50 butterfly. Katherine Barkley chipped in a first-place finish in the 100 free, and second in 200 freestyle.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Watertown, Immaculate Heart – game suspended at 4-0 Watertown

Indian River 2, General Brown 0

Belleville Henderson 2, Sackets Harbor 1

Copenhagen 9, LaFargeville 1

Beaver River 7, South Lewis 0

OFA 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Canton, Potsdam – postponed

Malone 2, Salmon River 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 11, St. Regis Falls 1

Saranac Central 2, Lisbon 1

Peru 8, Malone 1

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 1, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Oswego 4, SUNY Canton 1

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Canton 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville defeats Copenhagen

South Jefferson 3, Indian River 2

