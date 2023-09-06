Karen Lachenauer, 79, formerly of Watertown

Karen Lachenauer, 79, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen Lachenauer, 79, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2023.



Karen was born in 1944 in Hartford, CT. She graduated from Gloversville High School and the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing.



Karen married Charles “Chip” Lachenauer, of Watertown, NY in April 1966 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Johnstown, NY. The couple then moved briefly to Rochester before settling in Watertown. Karen worked as a Registered Nurse at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital. She later worked at BOCES as a nursing instructor, then at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home as the In-Service Coordinator where she also organized the Alzheimer’s Family Support Group.



She and Chip lived in Charleston, SC and Freehold, NJ before retiring to Florida. They moved back to Baldwinsville, NY to be closer to family.



Karen enjoyed spending time with her many friends and loved ones. Karen passed her love of baking on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling to new places, accompanying her husband Chip on business trips to connect with the many friends they had made across the country over the years. She also loved being by the water, whether it was being on the St. Lawrence River, somewhere near the ocean at the New Jersey Shore, or making memories at the Guffin’s Bay Yacht Club and other family spots on Lake Ontario.



Among her survivors are her loving children and their spouses, Stephen (Alice) Lachenauer, New York, NY, Lisa (Walter) Connery, Framingham, MA, Mary (Scott Craig) Lachenauer, Point Pleasant, NJ, Jeffrey (Marietta) Lachenauer, Liverpool, NY; six grandchildren, Mikella (Adam) Sinewitz, Ryan Connery, Megan and William Craig, Joshua and Jacob Lachenauer; two great grandsons, Camden and Dylan Sinewitz.



She is survived by her siblings, including three sisters: Claudia (Denton) Lake, Maureen Young and Jeanine (Sal) Falco; and two brothers Jon (Jane) Christiano and Richard (Shelly) Christiano and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Ted (Sherry) Lachenauer, Michael (Christine) Lachenauer, Cindy (David) Lachenauer, and many nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her husband, Chip in December 2019 as well as her parents, Anthony and Venita Christiano, her in-laws George & Helen Lachenauer and her brother-in-law David Lachenauer.



Calling hours will be held Friday September 8th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. NY.



Donations may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation.



Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com



Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.