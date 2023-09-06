Linda M. Measheaw, 78, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Measheaw passed away on Saturday (Sept 2, 2023) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Linda M. Measheaw, age 78 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2pm on Friday Sept 8, 2023 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon David Demers officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 12pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Measheaw passed away on Saturday (Sept 2, 2023) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her family.

Surviving are her children Bernie Measheaw Jr. & his companion Kate West of Lisbon; Christopher Measheaw & his companion Terrah Kelly of Lisbon; Lynn Measheaw & her companion George Brooks of Ritchville; Helen (Rob) Middlemiss of Ogdensburg and Mary Bevins of Ogdensburg; a brother Frederick Ellard of Ogdensburg; a sister Kim Gilbert of Heuvelton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Bernard; fours sons Gary Measheaw, Jay Measheaw, Jeffrey Measheaw and Adam Measheaw; a brother Robert Ellard; three sisters Elaine “Sissy” Smaciak, MaryLou O’Shea and Betty Bjork; two grandsons Jenson Measheaw and Montana Measheaw; and a great-grandson Landen Measheaw.

Linda was born on April 6, 1945 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Frances (Clark) Ellard. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy for her education, and later married Bernard Measheaw on August 24, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Linda was a stay at home Mom and later went to work for Community Development Program cleaning residential houses.

She enjoyed going to garage sales, family gatherings, listening to country music, spending time with children & grandchildren, and was a very kind hearted women that would do anything for someone in need.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospital and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

