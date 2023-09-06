Lynn P. Schnauber, 75, of Depauville

Lynn P. Schnauber, 75, died Tuesday, September 5th, at his residence where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Lynn P. Schnauber, 75, died Tuesday, September 5th, at his residence where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. There will be Calling Hours from 1-3pm with a Funeral Service starting at 3pm, Saturday, September 9th, at the Depauville Fire Hall with Canon Sam Lundy officiating. A private burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Town of Cape Vincent.

Lynn was born January 31st, 1948, in Watertown, the son of William and Cornelia Henry Schnauber. He graduated from Clayton High School.

On March 24th, 2000, he married the former Pamela Evans.

Lynn retired in February of 1999, after 25 years a Deputy Sheriff for Jefferson County. While he was a Deputy Sheriff, he was a Correction Sergeant and a Firearms Instructor.

He was a 58 member of the Depauville Fire Department, where he was Vice President. Lynn was also a Fire District Commissioner. He served on the Depauville Sewer Board and the Depauville Gun Club.

At the time of his death, he was President and Superintendent of Depauville Cemetery.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, cooking, and baking.

Surviving besides his wife Pamela is one stepdaughter, Jennifer Rae Moore of Watertown; five grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Schnauber of Watertown, and Donna (Randy) Iloff of Clayton; nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Bill and Francis Schnauber, predeceased him.

Donations can be made in his name to the Town of Clayton Fire Department and/or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Any flowers coming to the Funeral Service should be taken to the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home until 2pm on Saturday.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.

