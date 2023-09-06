Man accused of knifepoint robbery in Ogdensburg

Joshua Henderson
Joshua Henderson(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of robbing a person at knifepoint.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Joshua Henderson on Sunday.

Deputies allege that Henderson stole $70 from a person by threatening them with a switchblade.

It happened on Sunday at around 5 p.m. in the town of Oswegatchie.

Henderson was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

According to court documents, Henderson has been previously convicted of one felony and six misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at Oswegatchie Town Court and then sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Plessis Monday night.
Man injured in car-motorcycle crash
Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard

Latest News

Stethoscope
C-PH Urgent Care remains closed
Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
Thousand Islands Train Fair
Model train fair in Clayton this weekend
The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host its annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions amateur...
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions coming soon