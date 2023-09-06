Man accused of knifepoint robbery in Ogdensburg

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of robbing a person at knifepoint.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Joshua Henderson on Sunday.

Deputies allege that Henderson stole $70 from a person by threatening them with a switchblade.

It happened on Sunday at around 5 p.m. in the town of Oswegatchie.

Henderson was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

According to court documents, Henderson has been previously convicted of one felony and six misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at Oswegatchie Town Court and then sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond.

