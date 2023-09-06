Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl, hydrocodone
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Syracuse man faces prison time after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday.
Devine Mobley was arrested in June following a traffic stop at the Ramada Inn in the town of Watertown.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force said they seized 1,352 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, 10 hydrocodone pills, and $220 in cash.
Mobley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to that charge.
Officials said he faces prison time when he’s sentenced on November 1.
