Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl, hydrocodone

Devine Mobley
Devine Mobley(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Syracuse man faces prison time after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday.

Devine Mobley was arrested in June following a traffic stop at the Ramada Inn in the town of Watertown.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force said they seized 1,352 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, 10 hydrocodone pills, and $220 in cash.

Mobley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Officials said he faces prison time when he’s sentenced on November 1.

Devine Mobley, 21, of Syracuse was charged after police allegedly seized the above items during...
Devine Mobley, 21, of Syracuse was charged after police allegedly seized the above items during a traffic stop.(Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force)

