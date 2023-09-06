Model train fair in Clayton this weekend

Thousand Islands Train Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend.

Organizer Mike White was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The event will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

There will be model train layouts and people buying and selling train sets.

Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Find out more by calling 315-489-1856.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Plessis Monday night.
Man injured in car-motorcycle crash

Latest News

Stethoscope
C-PH Urgent Care remains closed
Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host its annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions amateur...
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions coming soon
Members of the SUNY Potsdam women's soccer team celebrate the goal that gave them a 1-0 win...
Highlights & scores: Girls’ & women’s soccer, girls’ swimming