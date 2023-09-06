Model train fair in Clayton this weekend
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend.
Organizer Mike White was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.
You can watch his interview in the video above.
The event will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.
There will be model train layouts and people buying and selling train sets.
Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Find out more by calling 315-489-1856.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.