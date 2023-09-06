‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know what happened to the “money tree” in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

There were concerns the tree was vandalized after a piece, which resembled a face, was sawed off.

People would put money in the cracks for kids and others to find.

But after our story Tuesday night, the piece was found at the bottom of the tree Wednesday morning with a note apologizing for sawing it off.

The note claimed they thought it was getting cut down and wanted to place it at another tree.

“There’s some relief that it wasn’t an act of vandalism. It certainly wasn’t an appropriate act by an individual, but they weren’t intentionally trying to damage or in some way harm the park,” said Friends of Thompson Park President Phil Sprague.

The piece is now with the Parks and Recreation Department.

