‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note

"Money tree" note
"Money tree" note(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know what happened to the “money tree” in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

There were concerns the tree was vandalized after a piece, which resembled a face, was sawed off.

People would put money in the cracks for kids and others to find.

But after our story Tuesday night, the piece was found at the bottom of the tree Wednesday morning with a note apologizing for sawing it off.

The note claimed they thought it was getting cut down and wanted to place it at another tree.

“There’s some relief that it wasn’t an act of vandalism. It certainly wasn’t an appropriate act by an individual, but they weren’t intentionally trying to damage or in some way harm the park,” said Friends of Thompson Park President Phil Sprague.

The piece is now with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Plessis Monday night.
Man injured in car-motorcycle crash
Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard

Latest News

Concrete planters
Watertown City Council majority votes to remove concrete planters
Todd Bullard
Watertown lawmakers go behind closed doors to discuss city attorney
Student crossing sign
Remember rules of the road as schools reopen
School buses
Electric school buses: districts shift gears to go green