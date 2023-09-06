Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy

Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People who are having trouble communicating or swallowing might need speech therapy.

Alison LaJuett is a speech-language pathologist with Samaritan Rehabilitation Services. She talked about outpatient speech therapy at Samaritan.

Watch the video above for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You need to be referred for the service by a pediatrician or primary care provider.

Find out more by calling 315-785-4088 or by visiting

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/speech-therapy.

