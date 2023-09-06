Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People who are having trouble communicating or swallowing might need speech therapy.
Alison LaJuett is a speech-language pathologist with Samaritan Rehabilitation Services. She talked about outpatient speech therapy at Samaritan.
She talked about outpatient speech therapy at Samaritan during Samaritan's Morning Checkup segment.
You need to be referred for the service by a pediatrician or primary care provider.
Find out more by calling 315-785-4088 or by visiting
You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/speech-therapy.
