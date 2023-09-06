Morning Checkup: Outpatient Speech Therapy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People who are having trouble communicating or swallowing might need speech therapy.

Alison LaJuett is a speech-language pathologist with Samaritan Rehabilitation Services. She talked about outpatient speech therapy at Samaritan.

You need to be referred for the service by a pediatrician or primary care provider.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/speech-therapy.

