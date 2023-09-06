Potsdam urgent care facility temporarily closed

A image of a stethoscope.
A image of a stethoscope.(Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Due to an HVAC malfunction, Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Urgent Care at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam, is closed until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Patients are urged to seek medical assistance at Canton Urgent Care in the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street in Canton. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department is open 24/7.

