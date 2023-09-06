Ralph Louis Marzano, 87, of Watertown

Ralph Louis Marzano, 87, of Boon Street, passed away September 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Louis Marzano, 87, of Boon Street, passed away September 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Born November 7, 1935 in Watertown, son of Ralph and Louise (Miller) Marzano. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1953. He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and was a past president of the Italian American Civic Association.

Ralph married June Cumoletti on June 21, 1958 at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Anthony Milia officiating. Ralph lived his entire life, alongside his wife of 65 years, within a 3-block radius of the Sand Flats, rich in life and proud of where they came from.

Ralph was first employed by Northern Glass and Glazing, eventually opening Marzano Glass and Glazing. Marzano Paving Inc. was established by Ralph Marzano (Ralph’s father) and upon his death, his uncle assumed the business. Ralph purchased the business from his uncle in the 1970′s. In recent years, he worked side by side with his daughter, Tara, running Marzano Paving Inc. where he continued to thrive. He was a man of his word and his handshake was his unbreakable bond. Losing his father at a young age molded his warrior work ethic that fueled him to build a life he worked hard for, was proud of and fought for daily until his death. Ralph loved nothing more than his family and friends and tending to his garden and famous tomatoes. Jarring peppers with his family and close friends was a yearly tradition, but it was in giving that was his greatest joy. Ralph was an avid outdoorsman and loved to visit his hunting camp at Brandeth with his sons and only grandson Darin – his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing cards, visiting casinos and loved hosting his infamous Christmas Eve parties. Ralph’s loyalty and generosity is legendary, and he lived his life without apology. To be a friend of Ralph’s meant that you were a friend forever. He never wavered. If you were lucky to receive Ralph’s favorite hand gesture, you knew you were in!

Surviving besides his wife are three sons, R. Jeffrey, Watertown, Frank V., Watertown, Christian M. (Victoria) Rodman, three daughters, Marisa A. McIlroy, Watertown, Anne (David) Harrienger, Sackets Harbor, Tara Marzano, Watertown, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister, Linda Tysarczyk, LaPort, TX., and brother Richard, Watertown, and several nieces and nephews. A son, Lance, two sisters, Julie Marzano and Sr. Rose Marzano all died before him. The family would like to thank Dr. Kellogg and Dr. DiFino for their unwavering support and friendship throughout the years. A special thank you to his loyal and steadfast employees, Don Robbins, James Puccia, and retired David Mahon. We look forward to toasting him and honoring his memory on our Monday nights at Pete’s and Thursdays at Coleman’s.

Calling hours will be Friday from 3-8pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Church. There will be no cemetery burial at this time.

Donations can be made to St. Anthony’s Church or charity of your choice, and in true Ralphie fashion pay it forward and buy the bar a round.

