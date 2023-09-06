Remember rules of the road as schools reopen

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - As school starts up, it’s time to remember the rules of the road.

Lenny Bickelhaupt is the director of transportation at Hammond Central School District and he says drivers need to slow down in school zones.

“School is starting tomorrow. Our students are going to be on the sidewalks, on the buses and we just want to get everybody on board to pay attention and watch for children and watch for buses,” he said.

Superintendent Douglas McQueer says along State Route 37 last year, there were several close calls in crosswalks with kids and a crossing guard.

“There had to have been three or four incidents where he grabbed a kid to get them out of the way. Lucky they didn’t get hit,” he said.

To fight fast drivers, state troopers will sometimes set up near the district - ready to pull people over. Speeding in a school zone can cost you between $90 and $1,200 depending on how fast you’re going.

Also, officials don’t want to see drivers passing a stopped school bus.

The rule is drivers must stop no matter what lane they are in and no matter how many lanes there are.

Fines start at $250 and you could get 5 points on your license.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.