Richard J. Mallette, 87, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Mallette, 87, peacefully passed away on September 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice.

Richard was born on March 21, 1936, the son of the late Nelson and Clara (Brown) Mallette. He attended school in Potsdam and later joined the United States Airforce in 1953. He was honorably discharged after 4 years of dedicated service. Richard married June Russell on August 31, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. She later predeceased him on February 1, 2023.

Richard worked for SUNY Potsdam as the Chief Janitor, retiring after 40 years. He had a passion for horses and could always be found near one. He enjoyed spending time with the Amish as well as his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his children, Cindy Baxter of Parishville, Becky (Alvin) Patterson of Potsdam, Thomas (Lisa) Mallette of Pierrepont and Cathy (Barry) Orologio of Potsdam; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Clemons of Potsdam.

He was predeceased by three sisters, Elenor and Elizabeth in infancy, and Ginney Waite; a grandson, Jason Cary; three great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Alyazza and Livia Baxter and a son-in-law, Robert Tyler.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral in Potsdam

