Shirley I. Cornwall, 94, of Norwood

Shirley I. Cornwall, a beloved resident of Norwood, NY, peacefully departed from this world on September 5, 2023, at the age of 94. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Shirley I. Cornwall, a beloved resident of Norwood, NY, peacefully departed from this world on September 5, 2023, at the age of 94.

Shirley was born on July 1, 1929, in Waddington, NY, to the late Henry J. and Mary Hazel Currier. A woman of grace and resilience, whose kind heart and warm smile made her a cherished friend to many. She lived a fulfilling life, embracing each day with unwavering devotion to her family, friends, faith, and community.

Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Trombley, and an infant son, Gary.

She married William Cornwall in 1953. They lived most of their married life in Ohio, until the year 2001 when she returned to the North Country following William’s death.

Shirley is survived by one sister, Wanda Pelkey of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Seven other siblings predeceased her.

Reflecting upon her life, Shirley enjoyed time with family and embraced the tranquility of the present moment. She also found joy in the simple pleasures, such as working on crafts and puzzles.

Her unwavering faith provided her with strength and solace, guiding her through the ups and downs of life. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Norwood.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Friday September 15, from 4 – 6 PM. Shirley will be laid to rest at Madrid Cemetery on Saturday September 16th at 11:00am with Fr. Ray Moreau officiating.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Words of comfort and memories can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.