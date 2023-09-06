Walk to raise awareness of veteran suicides

Stop 22 Walk
Stop 22 Walk(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday, VFW post 7227 in Carthage will be hosting Stop 22, a yearly walk aiming to honor those who have died by suicide and raise awareness on veteran mental health struggles.

That “22″ refers to the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.

Participants will start at Carthage Market and trek across the village before making their way back.

All money raised during the event will help support homeless veterans dealing with serious issues.

The event has one primary goal above all.

“To get awareness out there so people recognize the signs. Maybe then they can talk to somebody and get help from other locations,” said John Hawk, VFW Post 7227.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the VFW, two units from Fort Drum will be participating.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Montalvo
Court papers: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck girlfriend with truck
Ambulance
Waddington man seriously hurt in farm equipment accident
Money tree before it was vandalized
Reward offered: who sawed off face on Thompson Park’s ‘money tree’?
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Plessis Monday night.
Man injured in car-motorcycle crash
Over-the-counter Narcan
Over-the-counter Narcan now available, first dose to sell nationwide was in our own backyard

Latest News

SeaComm Federal Credit Union
Credit union merger voted down
Money
Spousal liability insurance change could cost you
Concrete planters
Watertown City Council majority votes to remove concrete planters
"Money tree" note
‘Money tree’ face returned with apology note