Walk to raise awareness of veteran suicides

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday, VFW post 7227 in Carthage will be hosting Stop 22, a yearly walk aiming to honor those who have died by suicide and raise awareness on veteran mental health struggles.

That “22″ refers to the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.

Participants will start at Carthage Market and trek across the village before making their way back.

All money raised during the event will help support homeless veterans dealing with serious issues.

The event has one primary goal above all.

“To get awareness out there so people recognize the signs. Maybe then they can talk to somebody and get help from other locations,” said John Hawk, VFW Post 7227.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the VFW, two units from Fort Drum will be participating.

