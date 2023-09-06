Watertown lawmakers go behind closed doors to discuss city attorney

Todd Bullard
Todd Bullard(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There appears to be a change coming to who is Watertown’s city attorney.

It comes after members of city council have clashed with current attorney Todd Bullard since he took over after former city attorney Robert Slye left at the end of last year.

Bullard was talked about during an executive session of Watertown City Council on Tuesday night.

Any change would need a vote in open session.

Speaking in general, Council Member Cliff Olney told 7 News he’s disappointed with Bullard and expects a resolution in the next couple of weeks, asking for a vote for a new city attorney.

