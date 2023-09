WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join us in Potsdam, NY for an acoustic performance by Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin together on the stage of Hosmer Hall. Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 120-minute show (no intermission).

October 22nd at 7:30 pm at Hosmer Hall SUNY Potsdam

